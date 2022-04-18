1 person drowns in Lake Ray Hubbard, another hospitalized, police say

Crews were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to the Rockwall lake, northeast of Dallas.

ROCKWALL, Texas — One man drowned and another was taken to a hospital after they reportedly went for a swim in Lake Ray Hubbard on Sunday night, officials said.

Four people were on a boat when two men jumped into the water, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue, which had crews respond to the incident.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said reports indicated that the boat may have stalled on the water.

Crews responded and found one man dead. Another man was pulled from the water, and Rockwall County Emergency Management Services crews performed CPR on him. He was then taken to a hospital, and his condition was not known Monday morning.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Their names have not been released.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews found the group's boat and rescued two females and a dog

The lake is in the Rockwall area, but it's under the jurisdiction of Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue. Both agencies, along with Rockwall firefighters, responded to the call.