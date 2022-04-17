Body recovered from Joe Pool Lake after reports of drowning, officials say

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says crews responded to the lake around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The body of a man was recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday after the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to reports of a drowning, officials said.

In a news release, the fire department said crews went to the lake around 5:30 p.m. after witnesses reported that a man was swimming near a beach area and did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team was able to search the water and recover his body, officials said.

The department said the man was not wearing a life vest. He was not immediately identified.