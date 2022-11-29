Missing 9-year-old boy reported in Richardson, police say

Police posted that Mata was missing around 2 a.m. They have not reported if he has been found, as of 7 a.m.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy who left his family's home late Tuesday night.

Alex Mata left home in the 900 block of South Coit Road, near Spring Valley Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said he left the home after a family argument.

Police posted that Mata was missing around 2 a.m. They have not reported if he has been found, as of 7 a.m.

Police described Mata as Hispanic, around 4 feet, 5 inches tall, and with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

