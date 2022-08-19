Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde

Mr. G organized Amazon wish lists, teacher care packages, and donations all totaling $15,000 from the Dallas and Richardson communities.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different.

That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy.

"They could have been my kids here; we have 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade," said Gomez.

Frank, also known as Mr. G, vividly remembers on the day of the tragedy getting the calls and texts from family, friends, and coworkers who knew he was from Uvalde. He says the day felt a lot like when 9/11 happened. He recalls a lot of parents being nervous in the days following both events.

Mr. G knew he had to do something and so he kicked into high gear and organized Amazon wish lists, teacher care packages, and donations all totaling $15,000 from the Richardson community. He saw that a lot of the donations were already going to the families of the victims. He specifically wanted to do something for the teachers at his former school, Robb Elementary.

"He calls them delivery runs where he's making sure they have the supplies to start the new year," said Tonya Anderson, principal at Wallace Elementary.

He will drop off another load of supplies in Uvalde in two weeks. Last Thursday the Richardson ISD school board recognized Frank Gomez for his efforts.