The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release.

The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he struck a sedan that was turning left from Campbell to Nantucket, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.