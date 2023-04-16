Man found dead after apartment fire in Richardson, officials say

Information about the fire is limited at this time.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson Fire Department (RFD) is investigating an apartment fire that killed a man and left another family displaced Friday night.

According to the department, units were dispatched to a fire on Allegheny Place off of Spring Valley Road at 11:14 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they saw "a large amount of smoke and heavy fire."

The only person firefighters found in the apartment was a man who was killed in the fire. Richardson FD did not identify the man, but they say he was 39 years old.

Another family was also displaced because of the fire, officials say.

No other information is available at this time.