Three arrested after Dallas police chase ends in Grapevine, police say

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Dallas police say three suspects are in custody after a car chase that officials had called off at one point.
At about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers were trying to stop a vehicle in the 1700 block of Ann Arbor Avenue. Police say they learned the vehicle was stolen during a robbery.
According to police, the driver did not stop and continued to drive away.
Officers went after the suspects for a short time in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35, but they say they stopped their pursuit. The suspects continued driving until the driver hit a curb, causing the vehicle to get a flat tire on the William D. Tate Service Road in Grapevine.
Police from Dallas and Irving performed a felony traffic stop and arrested the three suspects.
Dallas police say no one was injured. As of Saturday night, charges have not been filed yet.
No other information is available.
