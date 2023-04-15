Man found dead in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for information about a man's shooting death that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say they got a call at around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of North Riverfront Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots wounds. He was dead when they found him laying partially in the roadway, according to Dallas Police.

No other information about the case is available at this time. Dallas Police are documenting this shooting under case number 063437-2023.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross by calling 214-671-3143 or emailing theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.