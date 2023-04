Dallas police and fire officials said two males were in the water near California Crossing Park.

DALLAS — Dallas officials are looking to find two people who went in the Trinity River on Sunday and have not been seen since.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue say they got a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. for a water rescue in the 1600 block of California Crossing Road in the Elm Fork of the Trinity River in Northwest Dallas.

According to officials, the two males went in the water and have not been seen since them.

No other information was available Monday morning.