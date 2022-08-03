Retired Dallas Mavs player Dirk Nowitzki named Grand marshal for city's St. Patrick’s Day parade

“I’m excited. While I played, I never had a chance to come out and enjoy the parade. It’s my first time going,” said Nowitzki.

DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson making it official on Wednesday afternoon: “Our beloved St. Patrick’s day parade is back!"

The St. Patrick’s Day parade was first cancelled in 2020, as COVID-19 started to surge.

“Two years ago today, down at city hall, we were faced with one of the most difficult decisions during my entire time as Mayor,” said Johnson.

Fast forward to 2022 -- the Grand Marshal for the 41st St. Patrick’s Day parade was named.

“Ladies and gentleman, Dirk Nowitzki."

The one and only retired #41.

“What a fitting way, the 41st year,” said Nowitzki.

The Mavericks all-time leader scorer will serve as the Grand Marshal.

“I’m excited. While I played, I never had a chance to come out and enjoy the parade. It’s my first time going,” said Nowitzki.

The tall German will ride in the back seat of this old school BMW.

So what should we expect along the parade route?

“March 12, we’re back, bigger and better. I don’t know what to expect. It’s going to be incredible,” said Mauricio Navarro, the executive producer for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It will also be incredible for business owners after a tough two years.

“I did my best to keep them all on the payroll. Now, we are getting more business when we did in 2019,” said Jorge Levy, the owner of Desperado restaurant.

And with thousands of people expected to attend…

“Hopefully, it won’t be too cold, we'll be able to enjoy the festivities,” said Nowitzki.

The festivities will start at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street, and end at SMU Boulevard at 2 p.m.