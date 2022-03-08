9(!) North Texas basketball teams made state: Their schedule and how they got there

Similar to the girls tournament last week, when DeSoto won its second straight state championship, North Texas will be well represented this week.

DALLAS — The UIL boys basketball tournament gets underway in San Antonio this week. And similar to the girls tournament last week, when DeSoto won its second straight state championship, North Texas will be well represented.

Nine teams - yes, nine - from our area qualified for state, which consists of the semifinals and finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The games will be streamed online through the NFHS Network and Bally Sports Southwest. Get the streaming information here.

Here's a look at all nine teams, with their schedule this week:

Duncanville Panthers

One of the very best teams in the country, that has been ranked at least at points during the year, as the No. 1 team in the entire country. At present, they are MaxPreps' No.1 team in the nation. They're making their fourth straight trip to the state semifinals, and they're looking for what they would consider their fourth straight state title. They won in 2019 and 2021 and practically claim the canceled 2020 championship as their own on Twitter.

6A Semis: Duncanville (33-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (34-6), 8:30 p.m. Friday

6A Finals: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

McKinney Lions

Another team that was nationally ranked at points during the year, but still authored an upset of Richardson in the Regional Finals. Richardson was ranked No. 1 in the country at points, including after their win over Duncanville earlier this year, and everyone though this state semifinal would be a rematch of that game. McKinney had other ideas.

6A semis: McKinney (34-5) vs. Austin Westlake (38-1), 7 p.m. Friday

6A Finals: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Mansfield Timberview Wolves

Seems like they're always here. One of the absolute best programs in North Texas, and Texas in general. They won state in 2017 and 2019, and like Duncanville, claim 2020 on their Twitter, too.

5A Semis: Timberview (35-4) vs. Boerne Champion, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

5A Finals: 3 p.m. Saturday

Kimball Knights

Kimball hasn't lost against a team from the state of Texas since Jan. 11, against Lancaster. The Knights went 16-1 in District 12-5A, and they've won every playoff game by double-digits, even despite having to go to overtime against Frisco Memorial in the Regional Finals (still won 80-67).

5A Semis: Kimball (30-8) vs. Beaumont United (34-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

5A Finals: 3 p.m. Saturday

Faith Family Academy Eagles

Another program that is just always here. And out of nowhere, too. The Eagles won state in 2018 and 2019. They've built a dominant program at warp speed. They have a gaudy 34-4 record, including a 10-0 mark in district play. They've mostly cruised through the playoffs, as well. Kaufman was the only team who could stay within five points of them.

4A Semis: Faith Family (34-4) vs. Silsbee (32-6), 1:30 p.m. Friday

4A Finals: 7 p.m. Saturday

Madison Trojans

Madison is one of the legacy programs in the state, with 15 state tournament appearances and seven state titles. They, like Duncanville and Timberview, claim 2020 as a state championship. That's the last time they were here, though...so this is a bit of a moment for them, to set the story straight, and take home the title they think they should have won two years ago.

3A Semis: Madison (36-7) vs. Wichita Falls City View (34-4), 1:30 p.m. Thursday

3A Finals: 10 a.m. Saturday

Lipan Indians

The Indians are trying to complete a truly rare feat -- a completely perfect run through a high school basketball season. According to MaxPreps, they are 32-0 heading down to San Antonio, two wins away from another state championship. They've won four in their history -- '94, '05, '17, and '18.

2A Semis: Lipan (38-0) vs. Mumford (31-7), 8:30 a.m. Friday

2A Finals: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

LaPoyner Flyers

With a win, they could set up a rematch with Lipan from earlier this season -- one of only six losses all season for LaPoyner. And in doing so, could set up an all-North Texas final. They won a couple tight games in the last two rounds of the playoffs to get to San Antonio -- a 70-69 win over Timpson, and a 76-71 win over Beckville in the Regional Final.

2A Semis: LaPoyner (33-6) vs. Clarendon (29-2), 10 a.m. Friday

2A Finals: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Graford Jackrabbits

One of the very hottest teams in all of Texas, Graford is on a 19-game win streak. They have not lost since the calendar read December. And they can play any style of basketball you want -- they won a game in the playoffs scoring 87 points, and they won their Regional Final against Dodd City, 30-27.

1A Semis: Graford (35-3) vs. Calvert (26-4), 8:30 a.m. Thursday