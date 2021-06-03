Hundreds gather in support of 13-year-old Plano boy following abuse allegations

The family took part in a press conference outside of Plano police on Friday, hours before the crowd gathered in the same location

PLANO, Texas — Hundreds have gathered in support of a 13-year-old Plano boy, who his family says was the victim of physical abuse and racial taunts.

The family took part in a press conference outside of Plano police on Friday, hours before the crowd gathered in the same location. By 7 p.m., the group had to grown to an estimated 300 people.

The Plano police have assigned detectives to the case and Plano ISD said they are working with the police department.

Chief Ed Rain met with the family Friday. The 13-year-old and his family appeared at a news conference after the meeting.

His mother spoke, saying she wants people to know what happened and who they hurt. She also called their meeting with police officials "promising."

The family claims he has be subjected to two years of physical and verbal abuse, including racial threats by students at Haggard Middle School.

"This is beyond bullying," said his mother during Friday afternoon's new conference. "You are evil."

Her son was in attendance at the press conference. His family told WFAA it was his decision.

Two weeks ago, video surfaced of him being forced to drink a yellow liquid. The family said it was urine.

His mother also said a number of complaints went unheard by the school and the district.

The family's lawyer called for this to be investigated as a federal hate crime.

WFAA is not identifying the boy or his family, or anyone else involved because the case involves minors.