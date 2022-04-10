Possible new Mavs jersey leaks online: What do you think?

Tuesday morning, a photo of a potential new team jersey started causing speculation that the Mavs will be wearing it next season.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks fans on Twitter have been debating what they think about a potential new team jersey that was linked online.

The Mavs wear many different jerseys every season that includes a City Edition, an Icon Edition and a Hardwood Classic Edition.

The white font on the jersey has a retro, cursive look with green trim. The main color of the jersey is royal blue.

The team has yet to make any official announcement or social media post in regard to this jersey.

Dallas Mavericks fan account Mavs Film Room tweeted, "This might be the best uniform in team history."

Mavs Moneyball contributor Matthew Phillips tweeted, "I'm in the minority but this is the worst of the last three seasons."

Twitter user Buffalo Black tweeted, "They really should have left the v-neck collar on the cutting room floor, other than that. These are the best looking jerseys the Mavs have right now."

The Mavs are also hosting an exhibit at the Hall of State at this year's State Fair of Texas, titled "Mavs Vault," which includes a display of the different jerseys the team has worn during the franchise's 42 years of existence.

The Mavs Vault exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and run through Oct. 23. Admission to the exhibit is free with paid entry to the State Fair of Texas.