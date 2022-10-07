FC Dallas unveils player tunnel mural created by Dallas artist

The new installation came from iconic Dallas graffiti artist Tex Moton.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas and Socios.com unveiled a brand new art installation – created by an iconic Dallas artist – in the players' tunnel at Toyota Stadium on Friday.

The mural was made by muralist Tex Moton, who was born and raised in Dallas and has been integral in the city's art scene for decades. He has produced some of the most Instagrammable murals across Dallas-Fort Worth, including the “Welcome to Dallas” mural in Deep Ellum and the Texas Rangers’ “Home Team” mural at Globe Life Field.

FC Dallas fans selected the artwork by voting on the Socios.com app.

“The really cool part about this project was the fan engagement,” said Moton. “We had three designs submitted and the fans voted on it through the Socios.com app. It was really a community effort, and I just had the pleasure of executing on it and adding some details to it. It really embodies the whole culture of FC Dallas because it wasn’t just selected and then presented to fans,” he continued. “The fans are the ones who selected what they wanted to see and what would energize the players.”

Moton was also the artist behind the mural that lies at the north end of Toyota Stadium, which he posted about this past summer on his Instagram page.

Moton helped design the “City Edition” basketball court and jersey for the Dallas Mavericks in 2019.

“I think it’s great. It’s a special touch for us to be closer and connect with the fans,” said FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola. “To tie in the culture and heritage of this club is extremely important to us. I’m happy with the new look we have going onto the field.”

FC Dallas will open its playoff push as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.