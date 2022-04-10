Mavs Vault: Dallas Mavericks unveil interactive fair exhibit about team's history

The Mavs Vault highlights the 42-year history of the North Texas team through aspects such as interactive experiences and never-before-seen historical artifacts.

DALLAS — After the Dallas Mavericks got out of the 1st Round of the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, the organization has recently unveiled a unique exhibit looking at the team's history.

The Mavs are hosting an exhibit at the Hall of State at this year's State Fair of Texas, titled "Mavs Vault." It highlights the 42-year history of the North Texas team through aspects such as interactive experiences and never-before-seen historical artifacts.

"From the beginning until now, it's really just a great chance to be in the community and really show everybody who wasn't around 42 years ago what the Mavericks are all about," Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison said.

The Mavs Vault will also have theme nights that will include former players, Mavs entertainers and games. For example, on Oct. 6, former Mavericks players Josh Howard, D.J. Mbenga and Erick Strickland will be in attendance.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to go back in time and check out the Mavs history as well as see what everybody is doing today," former Mavericks player Rolando Blackman said.

There will also be exclusive giveaways that include limited edition T-shirts, handheld misting fans, royal blue sunglasses and limited edition fanny packs.

The Mavs Vault exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Admission to the exhibit is free with paid entry to the State Fair of Texas.