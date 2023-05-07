Two 'armed male subjects' fatally shot by Fort Worth officers, two victims also found shot, police say

Chief Neil Noakes said an officer and an arson investigator shot two armed males while addressing illegal firework activity.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say two men have died after they were shot by two of their officers overnight.

Chief Neil Noakes said an officer and an arson investigator were around 32nd Street and Ross Avenue to address illegal firework activity. That was at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The officers then witnessed "an altercation," then encountered two armed males.

Chief Noakes said both the officer and investigator shot at the males, striking them both. One of them died at the scene and the other died in the hospital.

According to the chief, another male and a female were also found on the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital as well. Chief Noakes said it is not clear at this time if the two were shot before or during the altercation.

As per protocol, both officers are now on administrative leave.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.

Chief Noakes media update on the #OfficerInvolvedShooting - NW32nd Street & Ross Ave. pic.twitter.com/gF8v6DDl76 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 5, 2023