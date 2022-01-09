Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash

The officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, DPD said.

DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA.

According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver traveling west on Lake June hit the vehicle on the driver's side.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and his injuries appear to not be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.