Flight cancelled or delayed? This tool tells you what your airline will do for you

DALLAS — The U.S. Department of Transportation created a new dashboard to help you understand what to expect if your flights are cancelled or delayed.

The website has things listed for controllable cancellations and controllable delays and lists what the airlines’ service plans include.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is one of three companies with all green checks for cancellation commitments for passengers. The other two companies include Delta and JetBlue.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also ranks higher than average on the list, with all but two green checks.