Police: Investigation underway man shot, killed during robbery in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a robbery in Fort Worth turned deadly, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd. When they arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot in his torso.

Authorities said the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

According to detectives, at least two suspects entered a business and robbed multiple people. The suspects ran from the scene after the incident and have not been arrested, police said.

No other details were released. Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.