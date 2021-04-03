Suspect arrested for January murder of 31-year-old man at Dallas apartment complex, police say

Police said Kyle Flanagan was located in Paris, Texas Wednesday, and was taken into custody for the murder of 31-year-old Donald King.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a January homicide, officials say.

According to the report, King was found unresponsive in a vehicle at the Parks at Walnut apartment complex the morning of Jan. 26. Police determined King died of homicidal violence.