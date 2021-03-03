Semi-truck driver shot during road rage incident in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A semi-truck driver was injured after a road rage incident with another truck driver Tuesday night in Dallas, police said. He was transported to a local hospital.
A 30-year-old man was driving an 18-wheeler on westbound 9200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway/Interstate 635 near Greenville Avenue when he was involved with a road rage incident with another driver, police said.
The 30-year-old told police that the other driver slowed down alongside his right side, then pulled out a handgun and shot him through the passenger side window, police said.
The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in serious condition.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.