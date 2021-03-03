Semi-truck driver shot during road rage incident in Dallas, police say

The 30-year-old man told police that another driver slowed down and was at his passenger side when the driver pulled out a handgun and shot him.

DALLAS — A semi-truck driver was injured after a road rage incident with another truck driver Tuesday night in Dallas, police said. He was transported to a local hospital.

A 30-year-old man was driving an 18-wheeler on westbound 9200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway/Interstate 635 near Greenville Avenue when he was involved with a road rage incident with another driver, police said.

The 30-year-old told police that the other driver slowed down alongside his right side, then pulled out a handgun and shot him through the passenger side window, police said.

The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in serious condition.

No other information was available.