Police investigating online threats of Monday violence at Frisco ISD middle schools, officials say

The social media post comes in the wake of Saturday's deadly mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets and follow-up scare at Stonebriar Mall.

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating a post circulating on social media that threatens possible violence on Monday at multiple middle school campuses within Frisco ISD.

In an email sent to Frisco ISD parents on Sunday, superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip addressed the post being shared among students and parents across the district in the wake of Saturday's deadly mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets and follow-up scare at Stonebriar Mall.

He said the district is well aware that, following Saturday's events, "safety concerns are high in our community, especially when it comes to our students."

As a result, Waldrip said, all student absences across the district will be excused on Monday.

Waldrip also asked that parents speak with their children about the harms of posting threats online -- even those shared as a joke -- and promised that students who post threats about violence at school will be disciplined by the district and "charged by the law accordingly."

The letter additionally notes that threatening harm to a school campus or members of its student body can result in charges relating to terroristic threats or the exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms -- crimes that can be classified as up to a third-degree felony and that can warrant punishments of a fine up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison.