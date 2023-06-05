No shooter found after reports of armed person at Stonebriar Mall, Frisco police say

Police were called to the mall Saturday night after shoppers reportedly heard loud noises in the mall's food court.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police were called at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to Stonebriar Mall for reports of a possible armed person.

Shoppers reported hearing loud noises from the food court, followed by people screaming and running. So far, police have confirmed there was no shooter inside the mall.

The mall was flooded with first responders as shoppers and employees tried to run or hide. Frisco Police have confirmed there was a not shooter inside the mall. They believe the commotion stemmed from two groups of people who had some kind of altercation near the food court.

The mall was evacuated and closed early. Police confirmed one person was injured from falling. As they were leaving, some employees told WFAA they were terrified when they heard all of the commotion.