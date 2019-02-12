DALLAS — Local police departments are warning North Texans about porch pirates ahead of Cyber Monday.

One in five North Texans has been a victim of porch pirates, according to Accenture’s 2019 Holiday Shopping Study.

Kris McGahey said a stranger stole packages from the front porch of her family's home in Uptown twice.

“It makes you feel really angry and violated,” McGahey said. “Now we send everything to an Amazon locker or [have it] delivered to our place of work.”

Steven and Lauren McCarthy said someone broke into their car three times.

“The latest break-in was for an empty box. There was nothing in it in his car,” Lauren McCarthy said. “So they busted the back window out for an empty box.”

Over the summer, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law making package theft a felony.

This holiday season, the Glenn Heights Police Department is allowing residents to ship their packages to their building.

Those interested can ship their packages to:



(YOUR NAME)

GLENN HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT

550 E. BEAR CREEK ROAD

GLENN HEIGHTS, TX 75154

McKinney Police made a video and posted it to Twitter, encouraging residents to plan ahead for the arrival of their packages.

Dallas Police posted on social media, reminding people not to leave packages visible in the car.

