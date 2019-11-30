DESOTO, Texas — It is the time of year when small businesses across North Texas are bracing for a big boost in consumer traffic.

“We’re super excited,” said Portia Andrews, co-owner of HeyyHealer Holistic Health & Wellness. “We're very optimistic."

Entrepreneurs in Grow Desoto Market Place are eagerly getting in on the holiday shopping season.

They are advertising sales and trying to lure as many people as possible to support them on Nov. 30 for Small Business Saturday.

Kira Buckley of HeyyHealer said, "Small business matters because, these are small families. So if you look at it with that perspective that you aren't just supporting a brand, but you are supporting a family."

The holiday shopping season can make or break many mom and pop shops.

Small Business Saturday has officially been around 10 years. It’s a day when owners encourage consumers to shop local.

Ronny J. Pettigrew runs a culturally inspired clothing boutique called "Ase Ronny J." He says small businesses are the lifeline to economic growth in many communities.

Pettigrew explained, "You're going to get unique products and services that you just won't find anywhere else."

Foot traffic is what many of the businesses are fighting for.

That is why Grow DeSoto Market Place is hosting The Holiday Extravaganza from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 for Small Business Saturday.

Organizers say there will be more than 30 vendors will a variety of unique and personalized gift ideas for the holidays.

Tamica Jones of Sheer Elegance Boutique has been in business for 25 years. She says she is among retailers who have been switching up the game, by expanding her brand to social media, just to compete.

Jones explained, "My clients know I'll do a live every Tuesday morning where we show anything from 20 to 45 new pieces. It has tremendously made a big difference for us."

Grow DeSoto Market Place is located at the 324 block of E Beltline Road, in DeSoto, Texas.

