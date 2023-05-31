Police arrest 17-year-old for killing of Dallas security guard, officials say

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department said officers had arrested Antwon Osborne, 17, for the homicide on May 19.

DALLAS — Officers have arrested a suspect in the killing of a security guard who died following a shooting in a parking garage, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On May 19, officers responded to a shooting call at a garage in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive. The area is known to many as Preston Center West.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The victim was later identified by police as 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago. On Wednesday, Dallas police announced that on May 23, officers had arrested Antwon Osborne, 17, for the homicide.

Police said a man allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the parking garage when a security guard confronted him. Police said a fight broke out, and the suspect shot the security guard before fleeing the scene.

Security footage of the struggle was obtained by WFAA. In it, you see the gold sedan pull out of a parking space on top of the parking garage with the security guard hanging out of the driver's door.

The sedan crashes, and then a few moments pass by before you see who is believed to be the security guard running behind the car and collapsing.

The car then speeds away.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was found at about 5 p.m. Friday in a closed business parking lot in the 2200 block of North Cockrell Hill Road.