1 killed in fiery crash along Preston Road in Plano, police say

The driver was killed after crashing into a vehicle and then hitting a tree.

PLANO, Texas — One person died in a crash in Plano on Thursday night after they crashed into the back of another vehicle and then hit a tree, police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Preston Road.

Police said the person who died was driving a black Infiniti Q50 south on Preston when he could not control his speed. He crashed into the back of a red Toyota RAV 4, overcorrected and hit a tree. His vehicle then caught fire.

Police said witnesses tried to get the man out the vehicle, but the "damage and fire were too significant."

Plano Fire-Rescue responded and put out the fire and found that the victim had died. The other driver was not injured.

Police were still investigating the crash Friday morning but said speed was a contributing factor to why it happened.