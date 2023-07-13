Fast-growing Minnesota-based company plans HQ move to Plano

The Minnesota-based firm has 1,600 employees across 27 offices nationwide.

PLANO, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

National multi-discipline engineering firm Westwood plans to relocate its headquarters to Plano by year’s end.

The Minnesota-based firm has 1,600 employees across 27 offices nationwide. Of those, several hundred workers are already in the North Texas area, and the firm has seven offices alone in DFW.

Bryan Powell, chief operations officer of Westwood, said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal on Wednesday that the company plans to move its headquarters to North Texas. “Our corporate headquarters will be in Plano by year’s end,” he said.

When asked for additional information about the pending relocation, the company declined to comment. Westwood has an office in Plano located at 2901 Dallas Parkway, according to the firm's website.

According to a regulatory filing, as of March 6, at least five of the firm's senior leadership, including Powell and CFO Jennifer Bradbury, work out of the Plano office.

The company operates in 11 market segments, including wind, solar, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, commercial, institutional, residential, state and local government and aviation. The firm provides services such as civil engineering and environmental surveying within those market segments.

The company was established in 1972 and is currently headquartered in Minnetonka.

The firm has seen rapid-fire growth, both locally and across the nation. Recently, Westwood acquired Fort Worth-based Peloton Land Solutions.

Peloton has approximately 200 employees between five offices in Fort Worth, Frisco, Austin, Dallas and Las Vegas. The company counts firms such as Hillwood among its clients.

The Peloton acquisition supports Westwood's long-term strategy to expand its existing markets and services, according to a news release. Peloton Land Solutions is the planner and engineer of record for AllianceTexas, a 27,000-acre masterplanned, mixed-use development by Hillwood, and other major projects throughout North Texas.

In 2021, Westwood acquired Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, an engineering, surveying and landscape architecture firm. At the time of its purchase, the 12th largest engineering firm in North Texas.

Powell said the company has targeted growth in areas where people are moving because that creates demand for things such as housing, infrastructure and energy. “Where high population centers are, that’s where we want to invest…” he said. “Because of that, we’ll continue to invest heavily in the DFW market and Texas.”

The Westwood headquarters move will be another significant economic development win for Plano, a city with a history of attracting prominent corporate relocations.

In March of this year, wealth management firm Fisher Investments announced it is moving its headquarters from Washington to its existing office in Plano, which will serve as the headquarters for the company moving forward.