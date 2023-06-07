Plano police searching for two armed suspects following robbery, chase

According to the department, officers are searching in the areas of 900 K Avenue at E. Plano Parkway and 10th Street and J Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — The Plano Police Department is asking residents to remain inside their homes after two armed suspects evaded officers following a robbery Thursday night.

According to the department, the two suspects were allegedly meeting up with a person to buy a gun but during the transaction, the two suspects robbed the person of that gun.

Plano Police said officers spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled and eventually stopped in the 900 block of K Avenue. Officers said the two suspects hopped out of the vehicle, taking off in two different directions.

According to the department, officers are searching in the areas of 900 K Avenue at E. Plano Parkway and 10th Street and J Avenue.

Plano Police said if you come across a suspicious person to remain inside and call 911. A K-9 unit and drone have been deployed to help with the search.