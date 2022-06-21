Pilot Point mayor arrested, charged with soliciting a child

The mayor, 42-year-old Matthew McIlravy, was elected in May. He's been the target of an investigation by multiple agencies for the past five months.

PILOT POINT, Texas — Pilot Point Mayor Matthew McIlravy, just elected last month, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Dallas Police Department, charged with soliciting a minor online.

The official charge for McIlravy, 42, is online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second-degree felony, Dallas police stated.

McIlravy was arrested by the DPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and had assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Collin County District Attorney's Office, the DPD Drone Unit and North Central CRT.

This arrest culminated in a five-month-long investigation by the DPD's ICAC Unit, police added, which is the lead agency of the North Texas ICAC Task Force.

Police said the investigation, which is ongoing, showed other communications with minors who haven't been identified.

Google search results show McIlravy had a webpage on the City of Pilot Point's website, but it has since had his photo and information removed.