3 men accused of fatally beating security guard at North Texas 'no-billed' by jury, records say

The three men were accused of fatally beating Patrick Prejean at a Mesquite gym in January.

MESQUITE, Texas — Court records say the three men accused of fatally assaulting a security guard at a Mesquite gym earlier this year are not being indicted by the Dallas County Grand Jury.

The records showed all three men were "no-billed" by the jury, meaning they did not indict the men on their murder charges.

They were accused of assaulting Patrick Prejean, 43, on Jan. 22 at the Fitness Connection gym located on North Town East Boulevard.

Prejean was found lying unresponsive on the floor when police arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told officers that multiple people assaulted Prejean.

Three men were arrested and identified as Xzaviour Williams, 20, Darius Williams, 26, and Cameron Walton, 26. All three were charged with murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, a fight over a basketball game led to the fatal beating. Gym surveillance footage showed Prejean and the three men arguing as they were walking away from the gym's basketball court. Once they were near the backdoor of the gym, footage showed Prejean pushing Xzaviour.

That's when the fight broke out, according to officers.

Police said the footage showed Walton knocking out Prejean with a punch to the face when Prejean tried to rush over to him. While Prejean was unconscious on the floor, the three suspects kicked and punched him in the head several times.

The medical examiner's office told WFAA that Prejean's cause of death was "psychological stress associated with a physical altercation in the setting of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and morbid obesity." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Mesquite PD also responded to WFAA with the following statement:

"The investigation is completed and there are no other parties involved to further investigate. The three men involved were arrested and charged. All felony offenses are presented to the Dallas County Grand Jury for indictment, and in this case the Grand Jury returned a No Bill indicating they did not believe probable cause for the charges existed for the included offenses."