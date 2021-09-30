Person crossing highway in Fort Worth fatally struck by vehicles, police say

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was killed after a collision with multiple vehicles Wednesday night on East Freeway in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at about 21:04 p.m. to the 3100 block of East Freeway where they found multiple vehicles that were involved.

The vehicles struck a pedestrian who attempted to cross the lanes of traffic, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.