Person crossing highway in Fort Worth fatally struck by vehicles, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was killed after a collision with multiple vehicles Wednesday night on East Freeway in Fort Worth, police said.
Officers responded to the crash at about 21:04 p.m. to the 3100 block of East Freeway where they found multiple vehicles that were involved.
The vehicles struck a pedestrian who attempted to cross the lanes of traffic, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded. Traffic was being diverted but lanes have been reopened. No other information was available.