Thank you, nurses: Conference room converted to lounge for Fort Worth Medical City Alliance staff

Healthcare workers at Medical City Alliance have a new Restore Rejuvenation and Relaxation Lounge to reset from the stress of COVID-19 at the hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's a constant hustle in the emergency room at Medical City Alliance in Fort Worth.

Kim Perez, a registered nurse, has been working in the emergency department for 10 years. She's spent the last two years at Medical City Alliance during the COVID-19 crisis and a nationwide nursing shortage.

"Through the pandemic, I have probably worked harder as a nurse than I have my entire life," said Perez.

She and her coworkers sometimes need a moment to themselves to reset from the stress of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Dean Miller, chief nursing officer at Medical City Alliance, said it's important to focus on the mental health of his staff.

"I think this pandemic has exposed a lot of emotions," said Miller.

Last week, the hospital converted a conference room into a Restore Rejuvenation and Relaxation Lounge. Miller is glad his nurses can find peace and quiet in this room. It allows them to reset.

"It's been good for them, very therapeutic, and allows them to regain their focus before returning to their department," said Miller.

There are free snacks, a diffuser with lavender essential oil, a television playing soothing sights and sounds, and a full-body massage chair. The walls are lined with photos and quotes from patients and children in the community.

A room like this reminds Perez on the most difficult days to keep moving forward.

"It's just that feeling of what you're doing is noticed and you are making a difference," said Perez.

COVID-19 has impacted Perez professionally and personally.

"It's been really hard in my own family, I've lost personal family members to COVID. So it's really easy to empathize with what [the patients and families] are going through," she said. "That's why I do it with my whole heart."