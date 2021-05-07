While I have your attention: Samuel Kim, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor at Texas Woman's University

In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we’ve witnessed an acceleration of attacks on our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Samuel Kim, Ph.D.