While I have your attention: Resources

Together We Can is an action driven initiative, non-judgmental, non-political program that addresses personal and community development by making change inside and out. This platform is designed for individuals, corporations, organizations and everyone who will take a challenge to continuously improve themselves, their communities, and therefore the country.
Click here for more resources.
Commit to do the work to “Live In Unity.” Together We Can is doing the work to help education, enable and empower you to have a lifestyle of mindfulness and action against racism.
Join the movement here.