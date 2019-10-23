DALLAS — No guts, no glory.

For 16-year-old Taaliyah, that is one of the best mottos you can have. It's all about being brave and honest.

At the State Fair of Texas, Taaliyah put that motto into practice.

She faced her fear of heights by getting on the big Ferris wheel.

"Every time you conquer your fear it makes you a better person," she said.

With her brother right by her side, Taaliyah made the most of the day at the fair.

She doesn't see her brother often and understands they will be adopted separately to give them each a better shot at finding a loving family.

She described her ideal family situation.

"Sweet. Kind and respectful to me. I'm respectful to them. And people that can understand me and trust me for who I am."

For Taaliyah, trust is something you earn. She has a good foster family right now, and she can always count on her big brother.

Why?

"'Cause he's my brother!" she said emphatically.

Taaliyah and her brother Eric

WFAA

Read more Wednesday's Child stories here

Taaliyah doesn't hide from challenges that can lead to growth and joy.

Just liked she faced her fear by getting on the Ferris wheel, she hopes this story will lead her to greater heights:

"That I got accepted to someone's home."

Taaliyah at the State Fair of Texas

WFAA

You must be licensed to foster or adopt in the state of Texas.

Contact LaQueena Warren with CPS and she will forward your information to Taaliyah's caseworker.

If you are not licensed, LaQueena can also help you get the process started. You can email her at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us or call 817-304-1272.

More Wednesday's Child on WFAA: