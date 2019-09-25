Right now, there are more than 3,000 children waiting to be adopted in the state of Texas. One of them is 15-year-old Felima.

She came in to foster care a year and a half ago.

If there's one thing that makes Felima happy, it's feeling good about herself.

Felima recently got the royal treatment from the owners of Studio on Wheels.

She got her make-up and hair done, plus a photo shoot.

"I'm happy," she said with a big smile.

Felima is at her best when she's focused on the positive in her life. She says God shows her goodness every day.

"He has given me the strength to go through foster care without my parents," she said about her year and a half in the system.

She was removed from her home because of neglect.

Felima becomes emotional as she thanks Jennifer Tatum, with CPS.

WFAA

Her faith helps her remain grateful, especially for the Child Protective Services caseworkers who don't let her get lost in the system.

In an emotional moment, she thanked them one by one during our taping, followed by a big hug.

Through their example, Felima is learning to give back.

"I'm very helpful," she said. "I'm caring and I like to be happy."

RESOURCE: What is Wednesday's Child? How to get the process started

MORE: Wednesday's Child stories

The last time she cut her hair, she said she donated it to cancer patients.

"I was giving something that was special to me to someone else to make them feel special," she said.

Felima is one of 3,400 children waiting to be adopted right now in Texas, according to Jennifer Tatum, with CPS.

"I get to wake up every day and make a difference in the life of a child," Tatum said.

She says not enough people are aware of a website that can help them find children who need a home. It's called The Texas Adoption Resource Exchange or "TARE."

All you have to do is go to that site and you can see for yourself the number of children who need a Forever Family.

"It is for anyone who wants to help children in the state of Texas. You can foster, adopt and we even have information on there now about ways to volunteer," Tatum said.

Felima was overwhelmed by the kindness she received from Studio on Wheels owners David and Jordan Ochoa during the taping.

Children like her need more people to do the same.

"I just feel happy," she said with tears streaming down her face.

You must be licensed to foster or adopt in the state of Texas. If you're already licensed, contact LaQueena Warren with CPS and she will forward your information to Felima's caseworker. If you are not licensed, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us or (817)-304-1272 and she'll help you get the process started.

More on WFAA: