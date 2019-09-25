DALLAS — It's official. The legacy of the great Dirk Nowitzki will live on in Dallas.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to officially rename Olive Street in front of American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way.

Nowitzki's former teammate Jason Terry went to City Hall to accept the proposal of behalf of Dirk.

"It’s a great way to honor a living legend," Terry said.

The application for the name change was submitted in May. Nowitzki retired in April after a 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks.

The sixth-leading scorer in NBA history was a 14-time all-star, four-time All-NBA First Team selection, the 2007 NBA MVP, and won Finals MVP while leading the Mavs to the 2011 NBA title.

The idea of a downtown street name change for Nowitzki was first suggested by DISD trustee and then-mayoral candidate Miguel Solis in April, during Nowitzki's final game.

"To be great in this facility in our city, you got to play the "Nowitzki Way – you got to be the total player," Solis said in April.

