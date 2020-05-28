Wednesday's Child Destiney got adopted, celebrated her birthday and graduated all in the same week

She was adopted by a mom, dad and 13-year-old brother.

During this pandemic, we have all been reminded of the important role of our Healthcare Heroes.

But for one young lady in foster care, nurses have always been her heroes.

So much so that she wants to become one.

Today, we have an exciting update about Destiney, a former Wednesday's Child — she has been adopted on the same week as her high school graduation and her 18th birthday!

That's right, 17-year-old Destiney has been adopted just four days shy of aging out of foster care.

She was adopted by a mom, dad and 13-year-old brother.

"Getting adopted four days before my birthday is exciting because I'm gonna turn 18," she told us in a recorded message.

Last year, UT Arlington's College of Nursing and Health Innovation gave Destiney an incredible inside look at what it would be like to study nursing.

It made an impact. This fall, Destiney is attending a local community college to pursue her degree in nursing, and she has a family to cheer her on.

"What my adoptive family means to me is that I'll always have someone there and they will always be there no matter what and I can have someone to lean on," she said.

Destiney's mom says she's overcome a lot of trauma and has grown tremendously over the last year.

Destiney says if you're still waiting for your Forever Family, don't give up.

"Fight for it. 'Cause, you know..you're gonna get that family and once you get that family don't lose them. They're everything."

Destiney has a big heart. She's always enjoyed caring for others and now she plans to devote her life to it with the support of her Forever Family.