'I love you no matter what': Wednesday's Child shares special message for brother, sisters after they were adopted separately

"I feel happy that I got adopted, and I also feel a little bit sad," Journey said in her recorded message.

During this pandemic, WFAA has not been able to tape Wednesday's Child reports because of shelter-in-place orders, but that has allowed a unique opportunity to bring you updates on children featured in the past.

Today's update is bittersweet.

Remember this beautiful group of five siblings? WFAA featured Journey, Miley, Karly, Melody and Cloud almost two years ago.

The good news is that all of them got adopted.

The sad part is that they were not adopted together.

Journey was was eight years old when WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre met her. Here's what she said in August 2018 when asked her about her siblings.

"I love them and I love to play with them," she said.

Journey was adopted last October. She is now 10 years old.

In a message she recorded for from her new home, she said her forever family means a lot to her.

Her adoptive parents told WFAA she is blossoming into a wonderful young lady. She is in karate, has lots of friends and loves her dogs.

Understandably, Journey misses her siblings very much.

Her caseworker says as much as they tried, they were unable to get all five siblings adopted together.

Journey's parents said they support her desire to be reconnected with her brother and sisters because not only has she joined their family, they've joined her family as well.

Journey ended her recording by speaking directly to her sisters and brother.

"Siblings, I hope you're seeing this and hopefully I can find you out there wherever you are. You know I love you no matter what."

She ended the message by blowing a kiss to her siblings.