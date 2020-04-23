He's waited 10 years for this moment. Teen featured as Wednesday's Child in 2017 is gifted braces and getting adopted in August

Jim will be adopted by the family who adopted his biological sister last year.

Are you ready to smile?

A young man WFAA featured as a Wednesday's Child in October 2017 is going to be adopted.

Jim was 13 when we first met him. He's now 16.

After 10 years in foster care, Jim will be adopted by the family who adopted his biological sister last year.

But that's not all.

When WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre first met Jim two and a half years ago at the State Fair of Texas, he wouldn't smile because he hated his teeth.

Izaguirre promised Jim she'd help him get braces and finally last month, all the stars aligned and he got his braces.

Right before North Texas shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Moody Alexander of Arlington answered the call to put free braces on Jim's teeth.

In a video message recorded by his soon to be adoptive mother, Jim said this:

"Hi, My name is Jim. I'm excited to get my braces on. I've been in foster care 10 years and I'm grateful to be getting adopted in August. Thank you Dr. Moody and Cynthia from WFAA News."

And are you ready for this?

Dr. Alexander is also an adoptive parent. He and his wife adopted three children from Ethiopia.

Adoption has a special place in their family's heart and now so does Jim.

Jim had a lot taken away in his life, but thanks to Dr. Alexander's generosity, the CPS caseworkers who cared and his soon to be adoptive family Jim didn't lose his smile.

Even in the middle of a coronavirus crisis, Jim is smiling.