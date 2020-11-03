DALLAS — You want to see 11-year-old Izeavian smile, then play Legos with him.



“I like Legos because it's more calming, and because you get to put back stuff and build stuff over and over again," said Izeavian.



He is on the autism spectrum. Izeavian's CPS social worker says his love of playing with Legos has helped him to develop communication and social skills.



He could play with them all day.



"I'm grateful for building stuff. I'm good at it!" he said.



"He's very calm, very reserved. Plays well by himself," said his CPS social worker Tiffany Harris.



While Izeavian plays well by himself, he has been by himself too long. In foster care since 2014, Harris is working hard to get him adopted. It will take the right family. A very special one.



"He needs someone that's going to be very patient and understanding of his intellectual disability. Someone who is hands on with his education to make sure that he thrives," said Harris.



Building friendships is easy for Izeavian. He is so sweet, it inspired the master builder at Legoland in Grapevine to do something they've never done before during the Wednesday's Child taping.

Izeavian said he likes to watch TV and eat ice cream, so the master builder made a model of him doing just that. The figurine is now a part of Legoland Discovery Center forever.



Izeavian said he was very excited about it. When asked how he felt about this honor, he simply responded "great!"



He is now a part of Lego history and if this story does its job, Izeavian will soon be a part of a forever family who loves him.



For more information on Izeavian, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include Izeavian's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

More on WFAA: