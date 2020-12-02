DALLAS —

Sometimes when the world is spinning all around her, 13-year-old Destiny centers herself the only way she knows how.



"I depend on Him, because He helps me, and He changed my life," she said.



Destiny is talking about her Lord. She says he lives in her heart.

Destiny's had a painful road. She's been in foster care for five years.



"It hurts to see everyone else with a family and me without a family,” she said.



It's painful, but Destiny is strong. She wipes away her tears, confident that her belief in God gives her super strength. It’s also why she can greet each day with a smile and a song.



"It helps me calm down because when I get mad, I automatically start singing or listen to my MP3 and just sing,” she said.



“Halo” is a song by Beyonce. We all know what a halo is – a ring of light above a person's head.

Destiny loves the song. In fact, it’s her favorite.

It also just so happens Destiny has a lot of angels who are trying to help her, like Miss Emily, her court appointed special advocate.



"Sometimes I get sad because of my past, and I feel like she can help me a lot," Destiny said.



Due to her traumatic past, she wants a mom or two moms.



"They can support me when I'm down, and they don't give up on me, and they love me for who I am,” she said.



One day when she's all grown up, Destiny is going to help other children in her situation.



"I'm going to tell them don't focus on the past, focus on the future and the present.”

But before she becomes a social worker, Destiny wants to become someone's daughter.



" I am caring, and I am loving, and I'm very proud of that,” she said.



For more information on Destiny, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include Destiny's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

