Every week when we tape a Wednesday's Child, we try to do it wherever the child wants.

This almost always guarantees big smiles and lots of fun.

Today is an extra-special story for us at WFAA because this week's Wednesday's Child wanted to do his taping right here at our studios, and my colleagues did not disappoint.

Twelve-year-old Aiden did not expect this kind of welcome when he visited our WFAA studios in downtown Dallas.

There were welcome signs with his face and name all over the building.

To add to the excitement, the head honchos here at WFAA had a surprise that made his day.

"We would like to offer you a one-day contract to be an honorary anchor at WFAA," station president and general manager Brad Ramsey said.

That's all Aiden needed to hear.

He walked around the hallways with a contract and confidence.

"Aiden: I'm taking your job," he said to news anchor Chris Lawrence.

Lawrence immediately played along.

"Well then, I'm going home. I'll see you later!" he told Aiden.

"When I first met Aiden I couldn't get him to open up, talk to me or anything, and today was the first time I've seen him smile since I met him. It just warms my heart," Aiden's Child Protective Services caseworker Tiffany Harris said.

She was amazed at how Aiden opened up and how thoroughly he enjoyed his behind-the-scenes tour of WFAA. He shook everyone's hands, asked questions and smiled.

It was easy to see that Aiden felt right at home.

WFAA employees welcomed him with gifts and an opportunity to anchor the news.

"Thanks for joining us today on WFAA at 4, I'm Aiden," he said while on the anchor desk.

His reads were flawless.

It only took Aiden one word to describe the feeling about the way he felt during the taping.

"Special."

His favorite moment?

"Meeting the bosses because I got a contract for the day," he said proudly.

Aiden is typically shy, but not today. He talked about his personality and the things he likes to do.

"I'm nice. I like animals and I like having fun," he said.

Aiden has been in foster care for three years. It's hard to smile sometimes because he still hasn't been adopted, which is something he wants very much.

"He's been through a lot being the only sibling left to be adopted, which is very heartbreaking," Harris said.

The only one of his biological siblings still waiting for a Forever Family, Aiden is longing to be loved.

"He is a charmer. He is super sweet, super kind and loving," Harris said.

In the darkness, Aiden shines brightly. He's a star who faces each day with courage and hope.

"He has so much to give and so much love to give," said his Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocate Sid Blache.

Today was amazing, but just imagine the day Aiden finally has parents who will welcome him home.

"Thanks for joining us. I'm Aiden. Have a great day," he said with a smile at the end of his newscast.

For more information on Aiden, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include Aiden's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

