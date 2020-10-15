Wednesday's Child, 13-year-old Levi wishes to be adopted for his upcoming 14th birthday

Levi, 13, has a special heart for a million different reasons.

"I've always liked to swing and go really high, closing my eyes," he said while swinging at Parr Park in Grapevine.

At the age of 13, Levi hasn't outgrown the park or the jungle gym.

In his short life, he hasn't spent enough time at parks or playing outside.

Levi has been in and out of foster care since he was a little boy.

"Mostly when I think about my family that makes me sad, because I can't be with my family anymore," he said about his biological family.

Levi, most recently, has been in foster care since 2017. For the last three years, he says he's been happy drawing strength from others.

Not just humans.

"I love cats and dogs," he said.

You look up animal lover in the dictionary and Levi's picture should be there.

He showed WFAA pictures of the two dogs at his foster home. Maggie the German Shepherd and Sonic, a lab mix, are his best friends.

When he pets them, it makes him feel better no matter how hard a day has been.

"We have two dogs and four cats. One of them is an old cat, another cat is gray and the kitten is also gray. The kitten is going to look like her mama when she grows up," he said.

Levi is all about love, just like families are all about love.

"I've always wanted to get adopted," he said.

Levi wants a family who will be there for him, love him and help him heal.

"I would like a family that would treat me the way I want to be treated and take me places and will do fun stuff," he said.

Later this month when he turns 14, Levi wants a forever family as his birthday gift.

He also wants to send his biological sister a special message.

"I want to say, 'I want to see you and I miss you,'" he said.

He wants to make his sister smile for his birthday.

Can you see now why Cynthia Izaguirre said this child has a special heart?

Levi wishes he had parents but doesn't know how to find them. So, if you know in your heart that Levi is your son, he's waiting for you to bring him home.

For more information on how to adopt a child in Texas, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line.