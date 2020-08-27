'I want to start a new life': Meet Wednesday's Child, 12-year-old Pedro who's hoping for a forever home

Over the last five years in foster care, Pedro has kept his chin up high.

DALLAS — Wednesday, WFAA met a boy who's a star and doesn't even know it.

Pedro, 12, is number 1 not just because he's the first child WFAA has taped in six months, but because of his character and his incredible athletic skills.

Sign him up!

Pedro is a kind 12-year-old boy with some mad talent.

"It calms me down," he said about being active. "Like when I get angry, sports is the only thing that cheers me up."

Pedro is a champion and he doesn't even realize it yet. When asked if he feels different from other kids his age, he whispered "yes."

"When people do stuff better than I can, then I think they are better than me at that one thing," he said.

Football and basketball have always been an outlet for Pedro. He is a talented player.

"Football is my favorite," he said.

Pedro came into foster care when he was just 7 years old. The abuse he suffered is unimaginable.

"I want people to care about me cuz [sic] my family wasn't really good, so I want to start a whole new life," he said.

Over the last five years, Pedro has kept his chin up high.

"When people is down I bring them up," he said.

He treats people the way he wants to be treated and never gives up.

Wednesday, Pedro played ball with his caseworker and with all the hope in the world that Thursday he'll get to play ball with a parent.

"Lately, I've been praying that I get a good family and not like a bad family."

Pedro says Christ lives within him.

"He helped me through my struggles with my family and without my family."

Christ also lives in his hero, professional basketball player Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors.

Pedro wears Stephen's jersey as a reminder of what's to come in his life.

But mainly Pedro just wears a smile on his heart, the true mark of a champion.

"I don't really worry about nothing," he said while flashing his big bright smile.

Yes! Sign him up for a forever home -- the one shot Pedro doesn't want to miss.

"I want to start a new life."

For more information on Pedro, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include Pedro's name within the subject line.