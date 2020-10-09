'I'm going to get a forever family': Meet Wednesday's Child, 9-year-old Evan

Evan wants to stay in touch with his sister and a family who will teach him how to love, by simply loving him.

"Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it." Pastor Chuck Swindoll once said.

WFAA saw this quote play out the other day with a 9-year-old boy who is looking for his forever home. During the taping, he met a little friend who innocently asked him why Evan didn't have a family.

The way Evan responded was so tall and full of grace.

"I would like a nice and helpful family and sometimes they would give us an allowance," he said.

Immanuel Harris is Evan's Child Protective Services Caseworker.

"My hope for him is that someone sees this taping and it touches their heart. We have many kids in care and this will be one less child out of foster care," said Harris.

Evan is looking for a family that can lay a solid foundation for him.

"They'll hug you and squeeze you like my foster dad," he said.

Evan has good role models. He wants the same from the parents who adopt him.

"Evan needs a loving and structured family that can relate to his trauma, that can help him with the obstacles he faces in life," said Harris.

Evan met a kind friend at the park who innocently asked Evan why he didn't have a family. Evan explained that he lives with a temporary family now but that he'll soon find another family who will keep him forever.

"I'm going to get a forever family," Evan said to his new friend.

"I look at them as if they're my own child, I want them to have a loving family as the one I have. And I feel like there are enough families in the state of Texas or anywhere that would love to have a child-like Evan," said Harris.

There was a family who adopted Evan's older sister after WFAA featured her on Wednesday's Child.

"She's my sister and I love her so much."

Now it's Evan's turn.

"I'm just hoping and praying that someone sees this and it touches their heart," said Harris.

Evan is ready to be adopted.

All he wants is to stay in touch with his sister and for a family who will teach him how to love by simply loving him.