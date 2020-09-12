'I really want a home that has love': Meet Wednesday's Child, 11-year-old Raymond

When asked what Raymond wishes for this Christmas season, he responded, "A miracle, a family."

Mother Teresa once said the greatest disease is to be unloved, uncared for, and to be just nobody.

It's painful to think of anyone feeling this way, especially a child.

Cynthia Izaguirre shares the story of a child who needs love, attention, and a miracle.

Time and time again, 11-year-old Raymond showed us he's a natural at playing golf.

"I never had anyone to teach me how to play golf," he said.

Raymond learned how to play golf for the first time at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas. He was paired up with award-winning Junior Golf Coach Joey Anders.

During the golf lesson, Raymond got something he's never really had.

"I felt like I was at home," he said about the experience.

Raymond had one-on-one attention.

"I felt like I was a part of something. I didn't feel like I was left out. I didn't feel like I was a no one, a nobody."

Raymond opened up about what it's like not to have a childhood because of abuse and neglect.

He talked about the pain of feeling unwanted.

"Heartbroken. Like your heart's broken in different kinds of pieces and you couldn't put it back together," he said.

Thankfully, feelings are not fact. Raymond is a jewel.

He said the golf experience made him happy.

Raymond likes being outdoors and making friends. The more the merrier.

"I love to play with new people. I like nerf guns."

He likes the idea of a family who will help him to get healthy.

"I really want them to take me to a gym where you go lift weights," he said.

He wants parents who help him to learn a new sport, help him with homework, and show him how to love by loving him.

"I really want a home that has love. A home that will take you places. A home that goes on vacations," he said.

He ponders what else he wants from his parents.

"Kind, respectful, and truthfully," he said.

He definitely knows what he does not want. He didn't have to think twice when asked.

"A parent that will abuse you, drinks, smokes, and that will basically hurt your mother, hurt anyone in your family or you."

Raymond has overcome a lot and deserves the best shot at finding what he wants.

When asked what he wishes for this Christmas season, his answer was honest and an insight into the soul of who this amazing young man is.

"A miracle. A miracle. A family."

For more information on Raymond, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. Please remember to include Raymond's name within the subject line.