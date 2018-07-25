We're getting to the root of a young girl's joy. Zaaria,10, is one of the smartest most observant young ladies we've ever taped for a Wednesday's Child report. She knows what she wants and the family she hopes will choose to be by her side.

Zaaria is quickly learning beauty is pain! We went with her to get her hair braided at Bashia’s Beauty Lounge in Arlington. When asked how much the braided hurt on a scale from one to ten, Zaaria replied with an emphatic 10.

Three hours in a chair getting her hair braided took commitment, something 10-year-old Zaaria is very good at. “I am a sweet girl. Very smart. And that's it," she said.

Her intelligence and talented slime making skills could take off as a business venture one day. She makes slime from scratch in all shapes, colors, sizes and scents. “I like to fidget. Slime keeps me calm," she said.

Zaaria knows how to express herself. She’s already thought long and hard about the family she hopes will adopt her. “A black family with a dad and a mom," she said without hesitating.

She's also a good judge of character.Zaaria watches people very closely. If she gives you a compliment, you've earned it. This is what she told the stylist for taking time with her today. "I want y'all to know that I thank y'all for braiding my hair,” she said kindly.

At the root of Zaaria is a soulful child who takes her creative energy and uses it even in her dreams. "I had a dream my unicorn was fluffing on a cloud, and it met me as its friend and we had a play date," she said about a recurring dream she has.

The beauty within Zaaria is as deep as the ocean. "I like swimming because you get to dive into water and pretend like you're a mermaid and swim like a mermaid."

For Zaaria, she dreams big but her reality is simple. What she wants from a mother and father takes nothing more than love. "To take care of me and take me places," she said with a smile.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

