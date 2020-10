A driver was traveling at a high speed when they collided with an 18-wheeler on the expressway, according to police.

One person died in a crash Monday night on northbound Central Expressway, Dallas police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 8600 block of northbound North Central Expressway, which is near NorthPark Center.

A driver was traveling at a high speed when they collided with an 18-wheeler on the expressway, according to police. The driver died, and was the only person in the car at the time.